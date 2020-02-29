STRAKS (STAK) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, HitBTC and Crex24. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $24,842.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,683.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.06 or 0.02607633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.46 or 0.03604174 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00684486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00781753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00085708 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028345 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00579284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

