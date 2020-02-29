Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Short Interest Down 10.1% in February

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 522,800 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the January 30th total of 581,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $211,928.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STRA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,897. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.65. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $122.08 and a 52 week high of $189.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.25 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STRA shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

