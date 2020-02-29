Stratis (STRAT) Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $36.41 million and $13.68 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00004237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Livecoin, Bittrex and Cryptomate.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007026 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001091 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000633 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032708 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,701,734 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, HitBTC, Crex24, Cryptomate, Livecoin, Upbit, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Bittrex, Binance, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

