Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Hits $0.0137

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Ethfinex, Radar Relay and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $9.27 million and $263,360.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.07 or 0.02625350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00227357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00135401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Coinone, Mercatox, DragonEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, IDEX, BitForex, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

