Streamr DATAcoin Price Reaches $0.0137 (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Radar Relay, Binance and DragonEX. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $9.27 million and $268,847.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.25 or 0.02479978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00227570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00049112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129354 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, DragonEX, Gate.io, BitForex, Mercatox, IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, Coinone, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.