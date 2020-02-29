StrongHands (SHND) Achieves Market Cap of $381,138.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $381,138.00 and approximately $116.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,724,914,403 coins and its circulating supply is 16,311,720,049 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, CryptoBridge, STEX, BiteBTC, Graviex, Coindeal and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.