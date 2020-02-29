Substratum Reaches Market Cap of $1.75 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including Binance, COSS, Bitbns and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $341.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.08 or 0.02461549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00227933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00131190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, COSS, OKEx, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Binance, Kyber Network, BiteBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

