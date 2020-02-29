Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Short Interest Down 10.2% in February

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the January 30th total of 15,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 732,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.3 days. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,830 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 388,947 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,413,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 363.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,939,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,645,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,650,000 after purchasing an additional 80,376 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INN. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Capital One Financial raised Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Summit Hotel Properties stock remained flat at $$9.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,108. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

