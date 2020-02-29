SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Update

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the January 30th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE SXC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. 1,036,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,702. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.24. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $397.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,614,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,310,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 721,807 shares in the last quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 2,315,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $4,431,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 599,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

