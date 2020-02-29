Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on SU. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,609,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,821. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 56,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,994,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,578,000 after purchasing an additional 859,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $49,918,000. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.