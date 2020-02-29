Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,123 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,303,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 179,794 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 655,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 357,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12,937.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,095,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,035 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 107,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 258,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHO. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 210.71%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

