Super Zero 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.28 Million (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $28.65 million and $19.28 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Super Zero has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00041252 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00428452 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 162.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008841 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011518 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012522 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001687 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

SERO is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 233,868,097 coins. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

