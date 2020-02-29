Super Zero Market Capitalization Reaches $28.38 Million (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 29th. During the last seven days, Super Zero has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $28.38 million and approximately $19.45 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001400 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037151 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00431688 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004999 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001720 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011819 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 233,675,554 coins. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.