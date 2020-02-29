Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Superior Industries International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of SUP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,428. The company has a market cap of $64.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $6.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Industries International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

