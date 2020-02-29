Suretly 24-Hour Volume Hits $12,750.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 53% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Suretly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00004502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a market cap of $91,988.00 and approximately $12,750.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Suretly has traded 56.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

