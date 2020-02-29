Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,262. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.