sUSD Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. sUSD has a total market cap of $5.27 million and $521.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00010954 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.42 or 0.02446491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00226340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00131023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 5,556,217 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

