Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Acquires 11,544 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp comprises 2.5% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 319,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 172,688 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,808,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,332,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,877,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,806,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. 19,786,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,823,639. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.16.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $153,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,395.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $153,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at $932,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock worth $1,625,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

