Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 38,098 Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000. Dominion Energy comprises about 2.6% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,474,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 4,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,245,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,502. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.71. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

