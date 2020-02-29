Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for approximately 2.5% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

NYSE:CMI traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,561. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.34. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

