Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000. Amgen accounts for 2.8% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its position in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,234. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.72 and its 200 day moving average is $218.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Cfra upped their price target on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.23.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

