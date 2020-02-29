Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,839 shares during the quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,574,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,448. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

