Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC owned 0.22% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 182,367 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 320,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 177,315 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 229,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 168,267 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BPR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,787,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,224. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

