Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Invests $2.78 Million in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 2.3% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $788,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,346. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $117.38 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.24 and a 200-day moving average of $138.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.57.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.