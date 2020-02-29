Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Invests $3.11 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.6% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,313,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,321. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,636.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

