Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Invests $3.32 Million in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000. Raytheon makes up approximately 2.8% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Raytheon by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Raytheon by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 282,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RTN. Cfra increased their target price on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

Shares of RTN stock traded down $4.70 on Friday, reaching $188.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,048,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,139. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $169.64 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.02.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

