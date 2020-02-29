Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.2% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,573,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,477. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $148.15 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.31.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

