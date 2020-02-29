Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,000. Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.0% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.77.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,387,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,601,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

