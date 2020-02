Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.7% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock traded down $6.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,657,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,323. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.33. The stock has a market cap of $245.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.92.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

