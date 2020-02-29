Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.7% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock traded down $6.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,657,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,323. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.33. The stock has a market cap of $245.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.92.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

