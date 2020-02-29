Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 14,491 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,688 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 7,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.50. 2,592,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,750. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.23 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

