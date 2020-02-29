Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.4% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $272.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,441,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $250.09 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

