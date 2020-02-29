Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 2.4% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 145,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 22,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 49,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,123,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,866. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

