Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000. Medtronic accounts for about 2.9% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $100.67. 11,615,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

