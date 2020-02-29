Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000. Public Storage comprises about 2.4% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,425 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,514,000 after purchasing an additional 311,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,312,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,988,000 after purchasing an additional 98,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,849,000 after purchasing an additional 141,102 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,436,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,420. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $202.84 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.38.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

