Swarm City One Day Volume Reaches $759.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $247,328.00 and approximately $759.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.04 or 0.02445832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00230252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.