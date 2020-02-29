SwftCoin (SWFTC) One Day Volume Tops $2.83 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 29th. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. SwftCoin has a market cap of $4.54 million and $2.83 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SwftCoin Profile

SWFTC is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

