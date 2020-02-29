SwiftCash (SWIFT) Trading 24% Lower This Week

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 23% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $49,962.00 and $15.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 117,008,057 coins and its circulating supply is 116,287,626 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

