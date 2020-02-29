Swing (SWING) Hits One Day Volume of $28.00

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. In the last seven days, Swing has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Swing coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Swing has a total market cap of $70,063.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001806 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,468,956 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

