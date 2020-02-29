Swipe (SXP) Price Tops $1.08 on Exchanges

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 29th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $66.09 million and $12.41 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00012470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.10 or 0.02434533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00226053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00048929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00130832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,111 tokens. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

