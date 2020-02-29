Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,600 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Blackline worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Blackline by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Blackline in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Blackline by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackline in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Blackline by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

BL opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21. Blackline Inc has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 35,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,153,276.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,450.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,143.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,734. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Blackline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

