Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,100 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of SPS Commerce worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $62.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $488,498.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,865.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,633 shares of company stock worth $6,926,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 17th. First Analysis raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

