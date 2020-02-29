Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,500 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,906,000 after acquiring an additional 93,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 860.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after buying an additional 1,080,270 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,363,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 93,405 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NSA opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -187.44, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

