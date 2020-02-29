Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of eHealth worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,796,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at $32,592,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at $32,441,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at $27,230,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $117.35 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eHealth from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $3,181,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,500 shares of company stock worth $13,440,919 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

