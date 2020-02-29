Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Insmed worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,621 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Insmed by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Insmed by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Insmed by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.51. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.12.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 186.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.93%. The business’s revenue was up 366.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

