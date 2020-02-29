Swiss National Bank Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.