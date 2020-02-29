Swiss National Bank Has $3.67 Million Stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Freshpet worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 127.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 46,261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Freshpet by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FRPT shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $67,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,107.48 and a beta of 1.02. Freshpet Inc has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $81.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.64.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

