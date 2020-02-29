Swiss National Bank Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of BRP worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 154.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after buying an additional 182,448 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,259,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.02.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. BRP Inc has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.94.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.