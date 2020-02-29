Swiss National Bank Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Houlihan Lokey worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,690 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 75,353 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,814 shares during the period. 67.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,700. Company insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $59.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.28.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

