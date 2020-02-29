Swiss National Bank Purchases 5,100 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 334.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,523. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PMT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.