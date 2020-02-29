Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of 8X8 worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,122,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,364,000 after purchasing an additional 86,824 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 8X8 by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in 8X8 by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in 8X8 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.58. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma bought 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.